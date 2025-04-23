Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Receives $3.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Claros Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,754,135.78. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 24,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,579.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 475,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,618.50. This represents a 5.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 169,115 shares of company stock valued at $547,930 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

