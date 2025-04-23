Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,384 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 133,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 79,116 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.16 million, a P/E ratio of -69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -813.04%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

