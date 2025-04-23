Comparing Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB) & TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA)

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) and Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuHURA Biosciences and Lakeshore Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuHURA Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.32 million N/A N/A Lakeshore Biopharma $672.27 million 0.02 -$61.09 million N/A N/A

TuHURA Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lakeshore Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

TuHURA Biosciences has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeshore Biopharma has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TuHURA Biosciences and Lakeshore Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuHURA Biosciences 0 0 3 1 3.25 Lakeshore Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

TuHURA Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 210.46%. Given TuHURA Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TuHURA Biosciences is more favorable than Lakeshore Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares TuHURA Biosciences and Lakeshore Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuHURA Biosciences N/A N/A -152.88% Lakeshore Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of TuHURA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Lakeshore Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of TuHURA Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TuHURA Biosciences beats Lakeshore Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma. In addition to its innate immune response agonist candidates, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta receptor technology to develop first-in-class bi-specific ADCs, and PDCs targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

About Lakeshore Biopharma

LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions. The company was founded by Yi Zhang on November 16, 2020 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

