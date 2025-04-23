Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Concentrix by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,771.60. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,484,078. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

