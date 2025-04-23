CONMED (CNMD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $313.38 million for the quarter. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.400 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNMD opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. CONMED has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

