Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 136,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 170,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

