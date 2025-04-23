Contrasting Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) and Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Atyr PHARMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -58.75% -47.84% Atyr PHARMA N/A -79.44% -59.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Atyr PHARMA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 32.86 -$96.01 million ($3.04) -1.13 Atyr PHARMA $235,000.00 1,312.09 -$50.39 million ($0.87) -3.99

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atyr PHARMA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Biosciences. Atyr PHARMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Atyr PHARMA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 0 8 4 3.33 Atyr PHARMA 0 0 6 1 3.14

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 356.75%. Atyr PHARMA has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 436.02%. Given Atyr PHARMA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atyr PHARMA is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atyr PHARMA has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Atyr PHARMA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; SGT-601 to treat a rare cardiac disease characterized by mutations in the gene that codes for cardiac troponin T protein, which helps coordinate contraction of the heart muscle; SGT-701 for treatment of rare inherited disease characterized by mutations in the RBM20 gene, a cardiac splicing factor that regulates alternative splicing, and codes for RNA binding motif protein 20; and AVB-202-TT to treat Friedreich's ataxia, as well as other drugs for the treatment of cardiac and other diseases. In addition, the company is involved in developing platform technologies, including capsid libraries and dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one capsid. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne; and a license agreement with the University of Washington, University of Missouri, and University of Florida. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.