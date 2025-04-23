Contrasting Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) and South Bow (NYSE:SOBO)

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) and South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and South Bow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP 0.21% 0.70% 0.36% South Bow N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Plains GP shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Plains GP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Plains GP pays out 286.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. South Bow is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Plains GP and South Bow”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $50.07 billion 0.07 $103.00 million $0.53 35.58 South Bow $2.12 billion 2.39 $385.21 million $1.85 13.15

South Bow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plains GP. South Bow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plains GP and South Bow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 1 3 1 1 2.33 South Bow 2 8 1 2 2.23

Plains GP currently has a consensus target price of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. South Bow has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Plains GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plains GP is more favorable than South Bow.

Summary

Plains GP beats South Bow on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks. It engages in the loading and unloading services at terminals; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The company offers logistics services to producers, refiners, and other customers. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

