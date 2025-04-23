CRH Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,797 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 153% compared to the average volume of 6,237 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

