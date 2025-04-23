Critical Review: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) & Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.8% of HBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out -500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glen Burnie Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Glen Burnie Bancorp and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 HBT Financial 1 3 2 0 2.17

HBT Financial has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Given HBT Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp -0.68% -0.59% -0.03% HBT Financial 24.99% 14.57% 1.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and HBT Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $11.77 million 1.31 -$110,000.00 ($0.04) -133.33 HBT Financial $222.37 million 3.31 $71.78 million $2.26 10.28

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer instalment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services, such as telephone and online banking, bill pay, card management and control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the acquisition and disposition of other real estate properties. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also operates a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; commercial checking accounts; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

