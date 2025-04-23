Critical Review: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CyberArk Software and Snowflake, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 1 26 1 3.00 Snowflake 0 9 30 2 2.83

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus target price of $412.14, suggesting a potential upside of 28.12%. Snowflake has a consensus target price of $201.35, suggesting a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Snowflake’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $1.00 billion 15.89 -$93.46 million ($1.95) -164.97 Snowflake $3.63 billion 12.76 -$836.10 million ($3.87) -36.21

This table compares CyberArk Software and Snowflake”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CyberArk Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snowflake, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Snowflake has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -9.34% 0.45% 0.24% Snowflake -33.02% -24.23% -13.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Snowflake shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Snowflake on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints. The company also provides workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; Conjur Enterprise and Conjur Cloud, which offers a secrets management solution for specific requirements; Secrets Hub, a centralized visibility and management platform; Cloud Security solutions; Identity Management solutions, including lifecycle management, identity flows, identity compliance, and directory services; and Secure Browser. The company serves financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.