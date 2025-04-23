Critical Survey: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) versus Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 85.33% 6.93% 6.81% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Genel Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $6.02 million 8.02 $6.26 million $0.42 9.44 Genel Energy $84.80 million 2.91 -$61.30 million N/A N/A

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genel Energy.

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Genel Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Genel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.