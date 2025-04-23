Critical Survey: Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) vs. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Get Turtle Beach alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Turtle Beach shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Turtle Beach and Vislink Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Turtle Beach presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.27%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than Vislink Technologies.

Turtle Beach has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turtle Beach and Vislink Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million 0.58 -$17.68 million $0.77 13.99 Vislink Technologies $32.44 million 0.17 -$9.13 million ($3.53) -0.64

Vislink Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turtle Beach. Vislink Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turtle Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Turtle Beach and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88% Vislink Technologies -26.51% -24.09% -19.12%

Summary

Turtle Beach beats Vislink Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turtle Beach

(Get Free Report)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Vislink Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6. It also provides WMT line of mobile encoders and TerraLink rack encoders for live streaming over 4G and 5G, and systems developed using AI technologies; and TrolleyLive Remote Pro, an all-in-one production unit for remote live broadcasts. In addition, the company offers mil/gov products and solution, including Vislink Airborne Video Downlink System, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance; AeroLink which supports broadcast/ENG applications for transmitting air-based feeds from breaking news and sporting events; Aero5, an airborne downlink transmitter; HHT3 and Mobil Commander, a handheld receivers/monitors designed for tactical situations; and wireless microwave equipment. It serves its products to news and live broadcasting; sports and entertainment; military, law enforcement, and public safety; and industry, corporate, and house of worship sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Mt. Olive, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Turtle Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turtle Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.