Crown Castle (CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

CCI opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.71%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

