Crown Castle (CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.
Crown Castle Stock Up 2.2 %
CCI opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.93.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.71%.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
