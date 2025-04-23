CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 815.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

CVBF stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVBF

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.