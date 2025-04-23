Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 217.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.94. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $737,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,820,022.64. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,372.26. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,360 shares of company stock worth $3,643,645. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

