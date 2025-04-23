Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $37.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 11.0 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.58. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 253.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

