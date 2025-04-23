Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 513,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Denka alerts:

Denka Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. Denka has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Denka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.