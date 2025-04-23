Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 513,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Denka Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. Denka has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75.
Denka Company Profile
