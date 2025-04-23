DENSO (DNZOY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $1,829.26 billion for the quarter.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts expect DENSO to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DENSO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.99. DENSO has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
