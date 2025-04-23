DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cannonball Research lowered DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.98.

Read Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.