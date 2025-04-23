Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Jones Trading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Jones Trading from $13.25 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jones Trading’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DX. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.14. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 838.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 567.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

