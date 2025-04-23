Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,047 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Eastern Bankshares worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

