Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,922,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,273,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.4 days.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

