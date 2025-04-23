Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,922,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,273,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.4 days.
Emera Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.
Emera Company Profile
