Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energizer were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 100.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Energizer by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Energizer Trading Up 2.2 %

ENR opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

