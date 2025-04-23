Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 152.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

