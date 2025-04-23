Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,479 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 116,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,176,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 733,860 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 854,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 104,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,164,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $244,420.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398.37. This represents a 97.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,866 shares of company stock valued at $955,323 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 191.50 and a beta of 1.14. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. On average, analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

