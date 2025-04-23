Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 702,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 43,211 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,340,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of STEP opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $34.91 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

In other news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. This represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,300. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

