Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,130,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 59,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHCB opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

