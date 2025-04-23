Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Herc alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Herc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 117.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 62,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Herc by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Herc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.60. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.19 and a twelve month high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($1.16). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRI

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.