Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,979.08. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $192,309.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 482,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,282.94. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

