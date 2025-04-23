Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,720,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,080,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 167,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.