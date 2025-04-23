Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 842,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 764,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 475,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Danske upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

