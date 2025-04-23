Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,897 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 91,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAA opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 208.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

