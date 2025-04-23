Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $123,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

TXNM opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 61.05%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

