Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL opened at $1,310.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,310.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,286.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.44. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $555.71 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 86 shares of company stock valued at $112,203 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

