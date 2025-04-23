Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Price

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 822,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after buying an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

