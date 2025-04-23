Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Buyback $150.00 million in Stock

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.95%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

