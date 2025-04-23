First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 826.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,907,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,269 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at $46,068,688.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

