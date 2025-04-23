First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of FMBH opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $798.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.
