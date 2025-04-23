First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $798.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMBH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMBH

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.