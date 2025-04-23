First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 701,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

