First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

