Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 856,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2.85 price target on shares of Fletcher Building and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRCEF

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Fletcher Building Company Profile

OTCMKTS FRCEF opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

(Get Free Report)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.