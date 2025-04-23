Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fluence Energy traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 3746651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julian Nebreda bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,889.25. The trade was a 24.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $673.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

