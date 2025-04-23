Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $308.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FLUT. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Activity

FLUT stock opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.49 and a 200 day moving average of $252.83. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,032.20.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 13.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.