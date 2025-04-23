Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fortrea by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fortrea by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $496.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

