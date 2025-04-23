Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in March

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,110.0 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRIVF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
