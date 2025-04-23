Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in March

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,110.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRIVF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

