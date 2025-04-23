Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.00 million, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

