Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.42 Price Target for Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
TSE FT opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.01. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.13.
About Fortune Minerals
