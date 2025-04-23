Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.42 Price Target for Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE FT opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.01. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.13.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

