FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TSE:AYA Issued By Stifel Canada

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stifel Canada decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.66.

TSE:AYA opened at C$10.21 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$8.53 and a one year high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of C$944.13 million, a PE ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.98.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

