Gelteq Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 28th (NASDAQ:GELS)

Gelteq’s (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 28th. Gelteq had issued 1,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $5,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Gelteq stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29. Gelteq has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gelteq stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Gelteq at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition.

